Harriet Miller Memorial Celebration Set for Sunday at The Granada

Friends of the late Harriet Miller will hold a celebration of the former Santa Barbara mayor’s life Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Dubbed “Follow Your Bliss, Celebrating Harriet Miller,” the free event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. The Granada’s doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Miller died Jan. 6 at her Santa Barbara home. She was 90.

Long active in Santa Barbara politics and advocacy, Miller was elected mayor in 1995 and served until 2001. She previously served on the City Council from 1987 to 1994.

Miller began her career as a chemist for Atlantic Richfield in the 1940s and went on to become one of the first women to be elected to a statewide position in Montana, where she served as superintendent of schools.

Miller also was active in numerous organizations, including the National League of Cities and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. She also served on the board of the Environmental Defense Center and was a past director of the AARP in Washington, D.C.

She also was instrumental in the restoration effort of The Granada, and served on its board of directors.

