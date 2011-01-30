Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Want Fab Abs? You’ve Come to the Right Place, Part II

The fastest way to a six-pack is getting body fat low, low, low with cardio-o-o

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | January 30, 2011 | 2:35 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: What’s the fastest way to get a six-pack?

— Michael

Kymberly: The absolute fastest way is to acquire a six-pack is to find a nice photo and paste it onto your midsection. Or do some serious airbrushing. Or go to the grocery store and pick up a six-pack of sodas.

Can we go with a medium speed? Reduce overall body fat through healthy eating habits and cardio workouts, while engaging in abs and resistance training.

The professional in me has to nag a moment and say, “Are you sure your goal is just to gain the look of a defined six-pack? Are you sure you don’t also want to gain core strength, have great movement ability and function, minimize back pain, improve posture and performance?” ‘Cuz training all the abs will get you to all those Fab-u-licious Ab-u-licious goals.

But if your primary, super duper, “it’s on my holiday list” wish is to make The Situation envious and your torso more defined than a dictionary, then you have to focus on the rectus abdominis. That means stoopid crunches and some other, better moves, too, such as seated rotational crunches with a medicine ball done properly and vertical toe touches.

And just so you can tell everyone that we deliver more than we promise — and we promise bupkus except to give good advice — try the standing wood chop since you already had to go get a medicine ball.

Article Image
A quick way to get six-pack abs. (Photobucket.com photo)

Alexandra: Hoi, some of those “better” moves need to include getting rid of the Budweiser tumor sitting on top of your six-pack (secret code for “zap the belly fat”). As my mom always said, “No pudding pop on top.” OK, she didn’t say that; I made it up. She really said, “If you’re bored, go outside and play.”

Which leads to my advice: Go outside — or in; gyms are nice — and play. Lose the belly fat and set your inner 6’er freeeeeee!

K: Yes, you can have the most gorgeous abs in the world, but if they are hidden under a layer of fat, you are depriving the world of their view. Or you are really stashing a 12-pack.

Either way, the only way you will see your six-pack is if your body fat is low, low, low. So hit the cardio-o-o. And mix in strength training for all major muscles. Does this advice look familiar? I think so, so, so. Now go rip it up, young master!

Readers: What is your favorite ab exercise that actually helped you reach your goal? Were you relying on those crunches, not knowing better moves existed?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 