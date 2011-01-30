Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:01 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Offers Full High School Scholarship Opportunity

Ninth-grade applicants with financial needs are eligible for consideration as Whittier Scholars

By Tara Broucqsault | January 30, 2011 | 10:03 p.m.

The Whittier Scholars Program offers advanced educational opportunities for academically qualified, motivated students to attend Laguna Blanca School. The yearly merit scholarship is based upon financial need and will cover full tuition, books, class trips and fees during the recipient’s high school career at Laguna Blanca.

A Whittier Scholar recipient is a student of uncommon ability and talents; a student who possesses the skills, flexibility and confidence to meet with enthusiasm the demands and challenges of the future and who will push the edge of change to invent solutions.

The Whittier family, one of Southern California’s pioneer families, has a long history of supporting educational programs in Southern California communities. The family recognizes that intelligent, talented students are important resources to society, and that the best students invigorate the academic and social climate of a school. The Whittier family has made an enduring commitment to prepare young people for academic success, leadership and citizenship in our communities and the world.

Laguna Blanca School is an independent, K-12 college-preparatory day school with a 75-year tradition of excellence in Santa Barbara. At Laguna Blanca, students achieve their highest academic potential by reaching beyond familiarity to discovery and beyond self to social responsibility and ethical leadership.

Every prospective ninth-grade applicant to Laguna Blanca School who demonstrates financial need is considered for the Whittier Scholars Program. There is no separate application process.

To learn more, contact the admissions office at Laguna Blanca School by calling 805.687.2461 x210 or e-mailing Joyce Balak at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 