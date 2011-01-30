Laguna Blanca School Offers Full High School Scholarship Opportunity

Ninth-grade applicants with financial needs are eligible for consideration as Whittier Scholars

The Whittier Scholars Program offers advanced educational opportunities for academically qualified, motivated students to attend Laguna Blanca School. The yearly merit scholarship is based upon financial need and will cover full tuition, books, class trips and fees during the recipient’s high school career at Laguna Blanca.

A Whittier Scholar recipient is a student of uncommon ability and talents; a student who possesses the skills, flexibility and confidence to meet with enthusiasm the demands and challenges of the future and who will push the edge of change to invent solutions.

The Whittier family, one of Southern California’s pioneer families, has a long history of supporting educational programs in Southern California communities. The family recognizes that intelligent, talented students are important resources to society, and that the best students invigorate the academic and social climate of a school. The Whittier family has made an enduring commitment to prepare young people for academic success, leadership and citizenship in our communities and the world.

Laguna Blanca School is an independent, K-12 college-preparatory day school with a 75-year tradition of excellence in Santa Barbara. At Laguna Blanca, students achieve their highest academic potential by reaching beyond familiarity to discovery and beyond self to social responsibility and ethical leadership.

Every prospective ninth-grade applicant to Laguna Blanca School who demonstrates financial need is considered for the Whittier Scholars Program. There is no separate application process.

To learn more, contact the admissions office at Laguna Blanca School by calling 805.687.2461 x210 or e-mailing Joyce Balak at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.