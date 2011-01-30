Paul Burri: Finding What You’ve Been Missing Out On

Try something new or something you didn't like before, and you might be pleasantly surprised

A lot of people enjoy Wolfgang Mozart. Some people enjoy hot chili peppers. Many people drink black coffee. Other people like riding roller-coasters.

There was a time when I didn’t care for any of those things. Then one day, many years ago, it occurred to me: If so many people enjoy this thing (whatever it was), is there something to it that I’m missing? Maybe I’m missing out on a taste or an experience that so many other people are obviously enjoying.

So I decided to try drinking my coffee black. I didn’t like it. But I kept noticing those people who still drank black coffee. After awhile, I started to enjoy the strong flavor of the “unadulterated” coffee.

Today, most of the time, I drink my coffee black. But guess what? I sometimes add cream and have a totally different taste experience. Now I have two options, where before I only had one.

Then I tried chili peppers — but not for long. Sorry, folks, I’ll pass on those. But please, those of you who enjoy them, be my guest. Same thing for roller-coasters. Once was enough for me.

It’s taking awhile with Mozart, but I’m starting to actually enjoy some of his pieces. Not all, but I’m working on it.

The converse of all of this is a young relative of mine who was taken to hear Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite when he was about 9 years old. He hated it.

Well, OK, maybe that’s not something that an active 9-year-old boy would take to. But that boy is a man now, and you should see his face when you mention that you’re going to see the latest presentation of the Nutcracker. He didn’t like it then, and he doesn’t like it now. Is he missing something?

When my son was 6 years old, he was at the stage when he would refuse to eat any food that he hadn’t tried before. The conversation would go like this: “Eat your sweet potatoes.” “I don’t like them.” “How do you know? You’ve never tried them.” (Anyone been through that stage with their kids?)

It was about this time when we tried to get him to try pizza with the usual result. Then when he was about 9 years old, he finally tried a slice of pizza. Of course, he loved it, and I will always remember what he said that day: “I’m so mad at myself. I could have been eating this since I was 6 years old.”

There are two lessons here that I think are worth learning. One, if thousands — or millions — of people enjoy something, maybe it’s worth looking into just to see if it’s something you’re missing out on. Two, tastes change. If you hated something when you were 9 years old, you may enjoy it now when you are older and more mature, and perhaps your tastes have changed.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .