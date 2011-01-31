Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society Commemorates 23rd Anniversary

The weekend kick-off for the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society’s 23rd Celebration at the Arlington Theatre began with the presentation of a Proclamation of Recognition from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. The afternoon included a performance on the Wonder-Morton organ by renowned organist Scott Foppiano, who accompanied two classic silent films.
The “Wonder-Morton” was donated to the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society in 1988, arrived in thousands of pieces by truck, and hundreds of Santa Barbara volunteers dedicated their time over a two-year period to restore the organ and install it in its place of honor at the Arlington Theatre. The society is a nonprofit organization and members have dedicated their time to preserving this historic organ, which is only one of five in the United States. They produce regular concerts, attract outstanding organists, and provide monthly opportunities for guests to observe and play the organ.
Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society.
— Bonnie Carroll represents the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society.