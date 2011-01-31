South Coast Railroad Museum Seeking Volunteers for Trails & Rails Excursion

Museum, National Park Service and Amtrak add appeal to West Coast train rides — and you can go!

The National Park Service and the South Coast Railroad Museum, in cooperation with Amtrak, is offering an exciting opportunity this year for local volunteers to travel, interpret and explore West Coast rails.

“Trails & Rails” — a nationwide educational program aboard Amtrak trains developed by the National Park Service — has a West Coast version on the Los Angeles-to-Seattle Coast Starlight train train. It is coordinated by the South Coast Railroad Museum and carried out by the museum’s volunteers. The Goleta-based museum has conducted educational programs aboard Amtrak trains since the 1980s.

From April through October, Trails & Rails guides will offer a unique travel experience to Coast Starlight passengers, presenting informative talks and public-address announcements about the natural, cultural and historical significance of the route, and points of interest and things to do in the area. Two versions of the program are offered: Some volunteers make their presentations during a one-day Santa Barbara-to-San Luis Obispo roundtrip; in summer, some guide teams make an overnight trip to San Jose.

Trails & Rails volunteers do not need to be historians or naturalists. The program sponsors are looking for dedicated and entertaining volunteers with an enthusiasm for public speaking, travel and human interaction.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, in good health, and available to make an average of at least two one-day trips or one two-day trip per month during the eight-month period that the program is offered.

Uniforms, program materials, travel, meals, and overnight lodging are all provided. Volunteers must attend both the training and orientation sessions. Orientation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road. Day-long guide training will be held beginning at 9 a.m. March 5 at a location that will be determined by the Feb. 24 orientation. These sessions are only offered once a year.

For more information about the Trails & Rails program or the South Coast Railroad Museum, call 805.964.3540 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road.