Terry Hickey Banks Earns 2010 Carpinterian of the Year Honor

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the community at large celebrated its top volunteers, educators, businesses and students at its 53rd Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday at Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria.

This annual event attracted nearly 325 people who joined in honoring locals who have gone beyond the call of duty to enhance the quality of life for all Carpinterians.

The 2010 Carpinterian of the Year award was bestowed on Terry Hickey Banks. A born and raised Carpinterian, Banks has served on the Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Trustees since 1996, and holds the current position of board president. She and her family (both of her parents were named Carpinterians of the Year in 1992) have always given of their time, money and caring expertise for the betterment of the local community. For several decades she has volunteered in local classrooms, for local sports programs, taken positions on several nonprofit boards, including that of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, and works tirelessly to benefit the education and quality of life for Carpinteria’s youth.

The 2010 Junior Carpinterian Scholarship of the Year winner is Maxwell Parker, a Carpinteria High School honor senior. Parker’s award was accompanied by a $4,000 cash stipend. He completed all 16 steps of criteria to vie for this year’s prestigious award and scholarship. He is noted for going beyond what was needed via community service achievements, including assisting in the Aliso Afterschool Program, volunteering for the Carpinteria Triathlon, traveling to Mexico to help deliver educational programs to those in need, and serving as a middle-school mentor for the Friday Night Live anti-drug program in Carpinteria for the past four years.

Parker has maintained a four-year membership in the California Scholarship Federation by carrying over a 4.0 grade-point average, throughout attendance at Carpinteria High, and was named the President’s Outstanding Academic Excellence Awardee for all four years. He is also an accomplished musician and has held a part-time job in electronics.

Parker served as a national Junior State of America president following three years as an active member; was chosen as the Carpinteria High Mock Trial Team captain; was selected to serve on the school’s Academic Decathlon Team; and was selected to serve as an election officer by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office last year.

The Carpinteria Valley chamber’s 2010 Small Business winner is Corketree Cellars, owned by local restaurateur Jessica Pintard. This unique restaurant, located on Linden Avenue in the heart of Carpinteria, features a variety of fine wines and delightful cuisine from the region. Pintard puts her heart and soul into her business and into community volunteerism, by donating her time, expertise and an array of wines and goodies to assist with local fundraisers, such as Hugs for Cubs, Eric’s Angels, Club Kind, and events held in support of the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club and the Carpinteria High School Culinary Arts Kitchen project. In 2008, Pintard was named “Woman of Inspiration” by Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Rincon Beach Club & Catering was selected as the Large Business winner for 2010. The Rincon team, headed up by owner Marc Borowitz and his right-hand person, Melissa Sylvester, are an outstanding example of the type of Carpinteria business that strives to make a positive difference in the community. Rincon donates many hours of staff time, thousands of plates of delicious food and accompanying beverages to support the fundraising efforts of the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Relay for Life, Taste for Carpinteria, Heal the Ocean, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and at times have been gracious hosts for the California Avocado Festival Kick-Off, annual CVCC events, and was recently instrumental in helping to raise money toward the completion of the Carpinteria High School Culinary Kitchen.

Canalino School’s Jamie Persoon was named Educator of the Year for 2010. Persoon’s principal says two words describe her: sacrifice and commitment. A Carpinteria native, Persoon graduated from UCSB with a Master’s in Education and is now in her 12th year at CUSD. She has taught every elementary grade level, but currently teaches fifth grade. Her fellow staff members, students and their families credit her with years of work above and beyond her contracted duties. In addition to teaching, Persoon has worked many hours on Canalino’s Response to Intervention, a multitiered approach to help struggling learners. She also serves as a Science Matters specialist, the Canalino and district grade-level chairwoman and sits on district committees for reading, writing and assessment.

When asked why she chose teaching, she quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing to serve others?” She then stated, “I will always be able to sleep at night if I know that every day I have done something to make the world a better place.”

Carpinteria High’s Casey Roberts was named Educator of the Year for 2010. His classroom is a vibrant place where students are the center of instruction. He constantly seeks ways to enliven the curriculum for students to develop higher-level thinking skills. One student described him as “both a mentor and scholar, demonstrating mastery of history and current affairs, remaining approachable and dedicated to helping

students achieve their goals.” Another said he is “without question one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. He maintains high expectations ... challenging us to exceed those expectations.”

In his 25th year at Carpinteria High, Roberts is a master teacher, a true professional dedicated to the achievement of his students. He serves as the Social Studies department chairman, has taught AP History for the past 10 years and serves as adviser for Junior State of America, which not only requires weekly meetings but annual trips to conferences. A Westmont graduate with a degree in history and an All-American collegiate soccer player, Roberts helped develop CHS’s soccer program and coached it for eight years. The highlight of his career has been working with positive young people and a caring staff.

