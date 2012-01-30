Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Eugene Darryl Temkin was found guilty of soliciting a hitman to kill three people, including a former business partner

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 30, 2012 | 9:27 p.m.

A Goleta man was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for soliciting a hitman, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Eugene Darryl Temkin, 51, was found guilty in an August 2011 trial of soliciting a crime of violence, attempting to interfere with interstate commerce by threats and violence, and using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, a news release stated.

After much planning, Temkin solicited a hitman, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer, to murder three people — a former business associate and a Bel-Air man and his wife.

A source told authorities in 2009 that Temkin planned to hire a professional killer to murder a former business partner, a man he believed cost him millions of dollars when a plan to open a casino in Africa failed.

Undercover officers met with Temkin and he offered $30,000 to kill the victims in Spain, where he thought they were on vacation.

“What is more, these killings were only to take place after ‘Pavel’ (the hitman) first tortured the victims in order to force them to pay $15 million into defendant’s offshore bank account,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief.

For about 10 years before the meetings with undercover authorities posing as hitmen, Temkin had harassed and threatened the victims by hacking their email and stealing their belongings and personal information, according to the press release.

He has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2010, when he paid the undercover authorities the first installment of the $30,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 