Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: A Day with a Chicken Farmer

From gleaning vegetables to butchering chickens, an unlikely birthday present proves to be a memorable adventure

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | January 31, 2012 | 2:16 a.m.

When farmer Mark Tollefson of Fairview Gardens met us early on a chilly January morning, I didn’t know what to expect. My husband, Dave, had contacted Craving Adventures co-founder Eve Sommer-Belin to design an interesting birthday escapade. And that it was: We delved into everything from organic veggies to chicken coops, poops and soups.

Mark started us off tranquilly, meandering through the vegetable fields armed with harvest knives. Gleaning broccoli, carrots, watermelon parsnips, tangerines and cherimoyas, we topped our basket with wild lettuces. I also gathered bits of edible plant knowledge, such as the fact that mustards are all edible and identifiable by cruciate flowers and erect and thrusting stems.

The simple pleasure of wandering outdoors was reinforced by Mark’s son, who approached us every few minutes with a “new” discovery: “Dad, guess what I found? A ladybug!”

Arms laden, we reached the property’s creaky 1895 farmhouse and helped ourselves to coffee and warm carob-chip cookies. Then we settled onto a worn settee on the porch to learn about organic chicken farming. Mark gave us an abbreviated history of chickens, such as that sailors preferred chicken tattoos as a superstition against drowning. Floating wooden crates of chickens (and pigs) were sometimes the only living things to survive a shipwreck.

We learned that backyard chickens then and now provide a local source of protein, controlled quality, fertilizer and natural pest control. Mark shared the history of the Fairview farm, which supports about 50 chickens. Or at least it did until that Saturday.

I stalled us as long as I could, but eventually we walked over to the butchering station, where a scalding can of water awaited. Mark led us beside clean outdoor stainless steel tables, explaining the procedure. Then I manned the cell-phone camera as Mark and Dave slipped into the fenced area to grab a couple of hens.

Holding them to their chests, the guys kept the chickens calm as they carried them to the butchering area. Mark cradled each one for a moment, thanking it for giving its life to our service before placing it into an inverted construction cone (yes, those orange things). Their heads stuck out the cones’ tips. They inspected the scene with what seemed like mild curiosity but not alarm. I declined participation in the throat-slitting part. When I looked away, I watched families walking around petting goats and sheep 10 feet away, unaware of the quiet drama in plain sight.

We dredged the carcasses through the scalding water to ease the plucking job. For 15 to 20 minutes we plucked and carved and beheaded and eviscerated until the chickens looked like what comes in a plastic bag. At that point we placed them on ice and cleaned up ourselves for the tasty part of our adventure.

Eve and the other co-owner, Carolyn Connor, had set the picnic table with blue Provencal tablecloth, a bouquet of flowers, and chocolates beside a bottle of Piocho from Happy Canyon Vineyards. The meal was a delight of homegrown food, from roasted sweet potatoes to a salad medley to — you guessed it — chicken.

Last Earth Day, we attended a talk about raising chickens. I left rather than learn about butchering. Considering that, it was a curious choice for a birthday present. Yet it was a fascinating and enjoyable day, and I’m glad we did it.

Besides, Dave’s birthday is coming up and I’m kind of thinking he might like a day of reading Jane Eyre by the fire and then composing and reading aloud love notes to each other. What do you think, sweetie?

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 