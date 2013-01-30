Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Association for Senior Care, Girl Scouts Team Up on ‘Sweets for Seniors’ Project

By Morag Christie for the Association for Senior Care | January 30, 2013 | 12:50 p.m.

The Association for Senior Care and Girl Scout Brownie Troop 50061 are partnering to raise money to provide boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local seniors through a community service project called “Sweets for Seniors.”

Once pre-orders are placed this Thursday, Jan. 31, the boxes will delivered by Troop 50061 to a local low-income senior residence in late February.

The community is invited to participate. The cookies are $4 per box. Orders can be placed by mailing a check made payable to Tina Kreider (ASC member and parent of a Brownie troop member), c/o Right at Home, 1018 Garden St., No. 204, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

For more information on the Sweets for Seniors project, contact ASC community service chair Megan Foster at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.881.2882.

ASC is a group of senior services-related health-care professionals who are interested in improving the life of seniors in Santa Barbara County. The group meets monthly and offers educational programs for its members along with networking opportunities.

For more information on ASC, contact president Morag Christie at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.690.6202.

— Morag Christie is president of the Association for Senior Care.

