Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Meets with Women Business Leaders in Lompoc

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | January 30, 2013 | 5:41 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday met with members of the Lompoc Business Women’s Network and Women’s Economic Development Group to discuss a number of public policy issues ranging from the economy, entrepreneurship and financial security.

Also discussed were current economic development plans and projects underway and in the pipeline in Lompoc.

“I really appreciate the Lompoc Business Women’s Network and Women’s Economic Development Group for inviting me to meet with them and discuss a number of big issues facing our community and our country,” Capps said. “The members of these groups have tremendous insight into the economy and business community in Lompoc, and I heard a lot of important feedback.”

“Thank you to Congresswoman Capps for taking time out of her busy schedule to meet and connect with our town,” said Jennell Osborne, vice chair of the City of Lompoc Economic Development Committee, and public relations and event organizer. “Lompoc often feels a little lost amongst all the other larger or novel cities on the Central Coast, but we are the best representation of the average resident in your district — blue-collar workers, immigrants, commuters, military and, of course, women. Getting to have a few moments was a treat, and I look forward to working with the Congresswoman to make our community stronger and more successful.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
