Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gang Member Arrested in Convenience-Store Theft

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | January 31, 2013 | 11:12 a.m.

Santa Barbara police have arrested a known gang member, currently on federal probation, on charges of robbery and participation in a criminal street street gang in connection after a theft of beer from a local convenience store.

Roberto Arebalo Amador Jr.
Roberto Arebalo Amador Jr.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Roberto Arebalo Amador Jr., 24, of Santa Barbara is on probation for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act conspiracy and Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) charges stemming from the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Operation Gator Roll in October 2008.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara officers responded to a reported theft at a convenience store, according to Harwood. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect, Amador, as he was leaving the area on foot.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, took an 18-pack of beer valued at $21.48 and walked out. The clerk and two others followed the man outside, where he reportedly fought with them when they tried to stop him.

Harwood said the victims were able to get the stolen beer from the suspect, who then walked away.

Amador has large tattoos on the top and sides of his head that prominently denote his gang affiliation, tattoos that were covered at the time he was contacted by officers, Harwood said, adding that the investigation determined that he is believed to have displayed the tattoos during the theft in an effort to intimidate the victims and promote his gang.

Amador initially denied having any part in the theft, according to Harwood, but when told he was seen on video inside the store, said, “A criminal is gonna lie.”

Amador was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the felony charges. Bail was set at $150,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 