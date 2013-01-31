Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Ushers In New Era at Annual Meeting

Newly inducted board chairman Tony Vallejo plans to focus on tourism and growing the group's membership base

Members of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new era of advocates and celebrated last year’s successes Wednesday night during the chamber’s annual meeting held at Citrix Online.

Chamber president and CEO Kristen Miller greeted those present for the organization’s yearly meeting of members, who spent time mingling among other businesspeople as well as appetizer and drink stations.

Miller called the gathering the one time the hundreds of chamber members have an inward focus instead of out into the community.

“It has been another great year for the chamber,” said Miller, who herself was honored for her 10-year anniversary with the organization.

Ninety new members joined the chamber in 2012, she said, noting a number of ribbon cuttings and store openings.

“That, to me, is a sign things are getting better.” Miller said.

Michael Rattray was celebrated as the chamber’s departing board chairman, and ambassadors and officers were also recognized for their hard work.

Outgoing Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board chairman Michael Rattray, center, mingles with fellow board members Emma Torres and Peter Brown during Wednesday's annual membership meeting. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Shelby Sim, the chamber’s director of business development, announced the 2012 Ambassador of the Year as Teri McDuffie, owner of Santa Barbara Women’s Self-Defense. The Chairman’s Award went to Lisa Murphy Rivas of Venoco Inc. for her work with the chamber’s signature California Lemon Festival.

Before handing the chairman’s gavel to Tony Vallejo, Rattray said a few words to thank the members and those who volunteer their time to serve on the board.

“I’m humbled. I’m honored,” said Rattray, holding up his plaque. “It was fun. You guys are great. We think we did a really good job this year.”

Members inducted former board vice chairman Vallejo into the organization’s top spot, leading a board with new officers and faces.

Vallejo said Wednesday that his sights are set on increasing chamber membership, tourism and on GEM, which is a collaboration among the chamber, city and UC Santa Barbara that stands for Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet.

“We’re going to have a great 2013,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

