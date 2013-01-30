Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chapter of IMA Announces Annual Tax Update Meeting

By Dana Dunaway for Beneflex Insurance Services | January 30, 2013 | 3:27 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants and the American Society of Women Accountants announce their annual joint Tax Update.

The presentation will be led by local certified public accountants Bridget Foreman, Elizabeth Boscacci and Ron Darling of Bartlett of Pringle & Wolf LLP as they review current developments in income taxation, including new laws, regulations and opportunities. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend this informative evening.

The meeting location is Muliligan’s Café at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course, 3500 McCaw Ave. Networking and registration will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the presentation will start at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner meeting cost is $25 per person. Dinner choices are: rosemary chicken, meat lasagna or penne primavera. All dinners come with a garden salad, mixed vegetables and garlic bread.

Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 8 to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), and be sure to include your dinner choice. Payments can be made at the meeting by cash or check, payable to Institute of Management Accountants. One CPE credit is offered.

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services.

 
