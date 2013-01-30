Prominent Scientist to Speak at UCSB About Storytelling and Science Education

Sean Carroll, an award-winning scientist, author and educator, will be the featured speaker for SciTrek’s second annual Science Education Lecture.

Carroll’s speech, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Room 1179 of the Chemistry Building at UC Santa Barbara.

Carroll, the vice president for science education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and professor of molecular biology and genetics at the University of Wisconsin, will speak on “Storytelling and Science Education: A Yarn for Darwin’s Birthday.” A reception in the lobby of the Chemistry Building will follow Carroll’s speech.

Widely recognized for his work in developmental biology, Carroll has earned many honors and awards, including the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science; the National Science Foundation Presidential Young Investigator Award; the Shaw Scientist Award of the Milwaukee Foundation; the Stephen Jay Gould Prize for promoting the public understanding of evolution; the Viktor Hamburger Outstanding Educator Prize; the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Biology Teachers; and numerous honorary lectureships.

Carroll was named one of this country’s most promising leaders under 40 by TIME Magazine in 1994.

Carroll is also the author of bestselling books Remarkable Creatures and Endless Forms Most Beautiful, and writes a monthly column for the New York Times, also titled Remarkable Creatures. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

SciTrek, an education outreach program started three years ago by Norbert Reich, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSB, and Darby Feldwinn from the same department, is dedicated to allowing K-12 students to experience the scientific process firsthand. SciTrek partners with local schools and organizations to present inquiry-based modules that not only emphasize the process of science but also specific grade level standards. Each module allows students to design and carry out an experiment.

By providing students with the opportunity to not only learn scientific facts but also experience the scientific method, SciTrek allows students to understand how scientists use evidence-based theories to explain the world around them. In addition to providing programming for K-12 students, SciTrek strives to demonstrate the importance of inquiry-based lessons in science curriculum to teachers, practicing teachers, and teachers in training.

Carroll’s appearance is presented by SciTrek, The Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, and the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, with generous support from the Office of the Chancellor, the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor, the Office of Research, the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts, the Division of Mathematical, Life and Physical Sciences, and the Division of Social Sciences.