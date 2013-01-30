Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Tim Durnin: Tweets on Twitter Share Words of Wisdom, Inspiration

By Tim Durnin, Noozhawk Columnist | @tdurnin | January 30, 2013 | 7:18 p.m.

Just over a year ago, I wrote about delving into the world of Twitter. Three accounts, @tdurnin, @onthewalk, @faithandreason, and thousands of tweets later I offer my “Best of” tweets for the past year.

@tdurnin

» I believe that much of our disagreement, chaos and enmity emerge from the confusion of truth for Truth.

» My world is primarily informed by the happy circumstance that I am a husband and father. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

» In the end, if you want to be right, in your own world, you always are.

» The six most powerful words in the English language, I am sorry. I was wrong. We should require classes on these and demand daily practice.

» The greatest advancements are born from the greatest challenges. Think beyond the stars.

» Follow your heart, your passion, your peace, and happiness will find you. Do what you love.

» The most important expressions of character occur in isolation, when alone or in the private conversations of the mind.

» When we recognize & embrace our commonality we will find the creativity & will to challenge the external forces now shaping our destiny.

» It will be the many small voices, finding each other and speaking together that will change our course and circumstance.

» Any man who has worn the title “daddy” knows that no other salutation will ever match the honor this term bestows.

@onthewalk

» The cusp of fall brings with it the cool breeze of autumn’s breath announcing summer’s end and light’s retreat … a time to rest and gather.

» May your path take you, not to where you aspire, but to where you are supposed to be.

» The quiet, whispered prayer finds its way to God’s ear as a shout that can move mountains.

» Reaching out to others through our pain & isolation can seem impossible but it is the only way we will reach the other side of it.

» We have, to a degree, lost our ability connect in a meaningful way. Locked behind doors, hidden behind fences we mourn the loss of community.

» No one should walk alone; no one should bare their burdens and experience their particular joys without the company of friends. Be one.

» Today I wish for all, some peace, some moments when the world is quiet and the soul rejoices in the wonder of simply being.

» In the quiet isolation of my mind, truth shows itself through patient, honest listening. It is there I can craft my own path & own salvation.

» Each of us can add our simple graces to the world and touch the lives of others.

» The stars remind us that beyond this world there is infinite possibility and wonder. They are beacons to a life not constrained to here and now.

» There are moments with friends & family when I want the world to stop, when the perfection of this life manifests itself so completely ...

» You do not walk alone, in spite of all you feel & think you know. It is not possible. But it is better when two can share the walk with God.

@faithandreason

» My faith, though broken, sustains me.

» Today, act as if the salvation of the world depends on you … because it does.

» Break bread with him and you will know your neighbor, break bread with Him and you will know your God.

» Life is a sacrament, grace is present everywhere, God is revealed in all of us.

» The world is not what God wills for us. The world is what can turn our will to God.

» Too often faith expresses itself in righteous indignation & judgment. Faith has always been best encountered in the simple act of prayer.

» Every step I take away from those I love is a step away from the divine. Every step closer to them brings me closer to my God.

» There is an elegant simplicity to the Gospel that transcends denomination and dogmas. Therein lay salvation.

» Sometimes I find it difficult to know the proper direction for my prayers. While I want mine answered I also want to answer God’s prayers for me.

» For every sin there is an opportunity for reconciliation, for every evil committed, a hope to turn our life toward salvation.

» When righteousness and dogma prevent access to the holy and divine, they cease to function and cease to have authority.

» Divine goodness flows from knowledge of things beyond this earth. Tied to the material, goodness flows from want, never to be satisfied.

» Approaching God as a child might does not mean we do so in ignorance. It means we do so with humility and a curious mind, open to possibility.

Amen.

— Tim Durnin is an independent consultant for nonprofit organizations, schools and small business. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), follow him on Twitter: @tdurnin, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

