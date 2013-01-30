Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Young Minds to Compete in High School Math Contest at Westmont

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | January 30, 2013 | 7:44 p.m.

Ten high school teams will flex their mathematical prowess at the 26th annual High School Mathematics Contest on Saturday, Feb. 9 in Winter Hall at Westmont College.

The contest will begin at 1 p.m. with a Chalk Talk Derby, written exams and a fast-paced team competition with buzzers modeled after the once-popular College Bowl TV show. Finals will get under way beginning at 4 p.m. in Winter Hall’s Darling Foundation Lecture Hall (Room 210). Dinner and an awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Kerr Student Center. This year’s Chalk Talk topic is “Chaos and Iterated Functions.”

“I’m most excited about seeing the high-quality students who come year in and year out,” said Russell Howell, Westmont professor of mathematics. “Also, one of the awards we’re giving is quite unique. I don’t want to spoil the fun, but it connects with our T-shirt design in an unusual way.”

Participating this year will be Bishop Diego, Cate, Crescenta Valley, Dos Pueblos, Family Schools, La Cañada, Oaks Christian, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Thacher.

Students from the Thacher School, a co-educational boarding high school in Ojai, have dominated the competition, earning six School Winner Awards for grades 9 to 10 and 11 to 12 in the past five years. Dos Pueblos has won three during that time.

Click here for a contest itinerary, map, sample questions and photos from past events.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 