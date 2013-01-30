Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Youth Symphony Concert to Feature DP Student Joel Yan as Violin Soloist

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony | January 30, 2013

Experience the talented young musicians of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony in the 2013 spring concert.

Joel Yan
Joel Yan

Under Music Director Andy Radford, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Opus 70 by Antonín Leopold Dvo?ák, Aaron Copland’s Billy at the Rodeo and Russian Easter Festival Overture, Opus 36 by composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Franz Joseph Haydn’s Violin Concerto No. 4 in G Major will be performed by violin soloist and Dos Pueblos High School ninth-grader Joel Yan.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at First Presbyterian Church.

“Each Santa Barbara Youth Symphony concert represents the impact of our Education Programs, our amazing community partners and supporters, who allow us to bring the benefits of classical music into the lives of our local youth,” said Amy Bassett, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony. “We invite the community to discover the joy of these talented young students growing musically together.”

Yan was born in Zhejiang, China, and began playing the violin at age 4. Since then he has studied with Danielle Tarley and performed in the Berliner Philharmonie Hall with the Zhengzhou Youth Orchestra.

After he moved to Santa Barbara, he became concert master at Goleta Junior High and gained the opportunity to study violin with Nina Border. He is currently a member of Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory Junior & Virtuoso Strings, Dos Pueblos High School Orchestra (concert master) and Chinese Evangelical Free Church Worship Team.

His favorite composer is Johann Bach, and he especially likes his sonata and partita for violin.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.

