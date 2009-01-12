Montecito Couple Give $1 Million to Cottage Hospital Campaign

Montecito residents Genevieve and Ivan Reitman have made a $1 million gift to support the campaign to rebuild Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Ivan Reitman is a director and producer of feature film comedies. His credits include box-office hits such as, Disturbia and

Genevieve Reitman served as a member of the Philanthropists and Individuals of Wealth Task Force of the Cabinet for The Campaign for Cottage Health System and is an active supporter of several nonprofit organizations, including Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara.

The Reitmans’ donation, made in honor of the memory of Genevieve’s mother, comes at the close of the nonprofit hospital’s most ambitious fundraising effort ever — a five-year drive to raise $100 million to support the rebuilding of the largest acute-care hospital on the California coast between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

Construction on the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital broke ground in 2005 and is expected to cost more than $700 million. The first two patient pavilions will be completed by 2011.

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.