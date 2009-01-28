Business Community Honors Blois, Sanchez

Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association names Paul Avolio and Latitude 34˚ Technologies as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois and Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez were honored by the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association on Tuesday night for their respective service to the local business community. Paul Avolio, co-founder and president of Latitude 34˚ Technologies, was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Sanchez received the association’s Public Servant of the Year award.

“Each year SBTIA identifies an individual who serves the public and who demonstrates a willingness to form partnerships with the local business community,” SBTIA executive director Joe Armendariz said. “Chief Sanchez has demonstrated an open-minded attitude and spirit of cooperation with respect to helping industry promote a vibrant business climate, so it is appropriate that he be honored this year for his valuable work.”

Sanchez’s wife, Olivia, accepted the award on his behalf.

Blois — a charter member of the Goleta City Council, a former board member of the Goleta Union School District and the Goleta Water District, as well as a past chairwoman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce — received SBTIA’s Lifetime Distinguished Public Service award.

“Santa Barbara County has been truly blessed by the number of individuals who have given themselves so freely to worthy causes in the public and private sector,” Armendariz said. “Many have done so for what can feel like a lifetime. Jean Blois, more than almost anyone, personifies this noble characteristic.”

Avolio was named Entrepreneur of the Year for fast-growing Latitude 34˚ Technologies’ work providing enterprise-level support for companies large and small. Noozhawk earned the Entrepreneur of the Year award last year.

Also receiving awards were Bega Lighting, represented by president Don Kinderdick, which was named High-Tech Sector Company of the Year, and Raytheon, represented by Tom Burgher and Mike Prout, which was honored as Industry-Sector Company of the Year.

Joe Coupal, president of the 200,000-member Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, was the keynote speaker for the association’s 28th annual meeting at the University Club, and he directed his remarks to California’s ongoing budget impasse.

