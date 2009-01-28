Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Business Community Honors Blois, Sanchez

Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association names Paul Avolio and Latitude 34˚ Technologies as Entrepreneur of the Year.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 28, 2009 | 10:42 p.m.

The 2009 Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association honorees are, from left, Tom Burgher and Mike Prout of Raytheon; Paul Avolio of Latitude 34˚ Technologies; Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez, represented by his wife, Olivia; Don Kinderdick of BEGA Lighting; and former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois.
The 2009 Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association honorees are, from left, Tom Burgher and Mike Prout of Raytheon; Paul Avolio of Latitude 34˚ Technologies; Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez, represented by his wife, Olivia; Don Kinderdick of BEGA Lighting; and former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois. (Joey Armendariz photo)

Former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois and Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez were honored by the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association on Tuesday night for their respective service to the local business community. Paul Avolio, co-founder and president of Latitude 34˚ Technologies, was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Sanchez received the association’s Public Servant of the Year award.

“Each year SBTIA identifies an individual who serves the public and who demonstrates a willingness to form partnerships with the local business community,” SBTIA executive director Joe Armendariz said. “Chief Sanchez has demonstrated an open-minded attitude and spirit of cooperation with respect to helping industry promote a vibrant business climate, so it is appropriate that he be honored this year for his valuable work.”

Sanchez’s wife, Olivia, accepted the award on his behalf.

Blois — a charter member of the Goleta City Council, a former board member of the Goleta Union School District and the Goleta Water District, as well as a past chairwoman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce — received SBTIA’s Lifetime Distinguished Public Service award.

“Santa Barbara County has been truly blessed by the number of individuals who have given themselves so freely to worthy causes in the public and private sector,” Armendariz said. “Many have done so for what can feel like a lifetime. Jean Blois, more than almost anyone, personifies this noble characteristic.”

Former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois received the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association's Lifetime Distinguished Public Service award.
Former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois received the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association’s Lifetime Distinguished Public Service award. (Joey Armendariz photo)
Avolio was named Entrepreneur of the Year for fast-growing Latitude 34˚ Technologies’ work providing enterprise-level support for companies large and small. Noozhawk earned the Entrepreneur of the Year award last year.

Also receiving awards were Bega Lighting, represented by president Don Kinderdick, which was named High-Tech Sector Company of the Year, and Raytheon, represented by Tom Burgher and Mike Prout, which was honored as Industry-Sector Company of the Year.

Joe Coupal, president of the 200,000-member Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, was the keynote speaker for the association’s 28th annual meeting at the University Club, and he directed his remarks to California’s ongoing budget impasse.

Click here for more information.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 