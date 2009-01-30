Laguna Blanca Student Sails to 2nd-Place Finish in Regatta

Laguna Blanca School junior Carly Shevitz shows off her second-place medal from the U.S. Sailing Youth World Qualifier Regatta. (Tara Broucqsault photo)
Laguna Blanca Junior Carly Shevitz places second in the nation in US Sailing Youth World Qualifier Regatta
Carly Shevitz, a junior at Laguna Blanca School, placed second in the nation for females C420 fleet (females under 18) in the U.S. Sailing Youth World Qualifier Regatta in Long Beach earlier this month.
Shevitz qualified for the competition at a Florida regatta over winter break, placing in the top nine to qualify. She is looking forward to a summer trip to Italy — along with the other top five finishers — for the World Championship Regatta.
Sailing since she was 8 years old, Shevitz also spearheaded the Upper School Sailing Club at Laguna Blanca this year. Each week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the group of students heads to the harbor for regular practice sessions. They have competed in several regattas this school year and already stand impressively among the top 20 schools — 16th out of 69 — in the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.