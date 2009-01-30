Laguna Blanca Student Sails to 2nd-Place Finish in Regatta

Laguna Blanca Junior Carly Shevitz places second in the nation in US Sailing Youth World Qualifier Regatta

Carly Shevitz, a junior at Laguna Blanca School, placed second in the nation for females C420 fleet (females under 18) in the U.S. Sailing Youth World Qualifier Regatta in Long Beach earlier this month.

Shevitz qualified for the competition at a Florida regatta over winter break, placing in the top nine to qualify. She is looking forward to a summer trip to Italy — along with the other top five finishers — for the World Championship Regatta.

Sailing since she was 8 years old, Shevitz also spearheaded the Upper School Sailing Club at Laguna Blanca this year. Each week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the group of students heads to the harbor for regular practice sessions. They have competed in several regattas this school year and already stand impressively among the top 20 schools — 16th out of 69 — in the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association.

Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School‘s public relations director.