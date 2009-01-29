Santa Barbara School District Extends Application Deadline for Parcel Tax Panel

The Santa Barbara School District has extended the application deadline to Feb. 17 for parcel tax citizens’ committees overseeing the implementation of newly passed Measures H2008 and I2008. The task of each seven-member panel is to ensure the parcel tax funds are being used in accordance with the intention of voters.

The elementary district is expected to receive more than $500,000 a year for four years. The secondary district is expected to receive more than $1 million a year for four years. Parcel tax funds cannot be touched by the state of California and will be used for projects identified in the voter pamphlet and noted in each measure’s fact sheet. Click here for more information.

Each committee will meet with district staff on a regular basis to review the use of parcel tax funds and monitor implementation of the special tax. In accordance with committee bylaws, the district is seeking committee members to represent the following groups: business, senior citizens, taxpayer organizations, parents of an elementary or secondary district student, parents of a district student and member of his or her school’s parent-teacher organization, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, or community member at large.

Applications are available online or can be provided by calling 805.963.4338 x206. The deadline has been extended to 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.