SBParent.com Gives Parents a Glimpse of Preschool Choices

SBParent.com will host its fourth annual Preschool Panel for Parents, an informative discussion on Santa Barbara-area preschools. Six panelists will share their different preschool philosophies, discuss their programs and provide information to help you research your choices. Following the panel will be an opportunity for parents to meet with directors from more than 20 schools.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Girls Inc., 4973 Hollister Ave. The panel discussion is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m.
Parents can find additional resource information on SBParent.com, including a full list of preschools with contact information, hours, ages and more. Parents can also print out a useful list of questions to ask when meeting with preschool directors.
Childhood experts agree, and research proves, that a preschool program prepares children for kindergarten and beyond. Children ages 3 to 5 are ready to learn and have a wide range of interests. At this crucial period in education and development, attending preschool helps lay the foundation for academics and a love of learning, increase social interaction skills, and build self-esteem and self-confidence.
To arrange an interview or attend this event, e-mail Rachael Steidl at [email protected] or call 805.448.2426.
Rachael Steidl is the founder of SBParent.com.