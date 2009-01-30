SBParent.com Gives Parents a Glimpse of Preschool Choices

It's never too soon to plan for preschool, and this fourth annual panel discussion is a good place to start.

SBParent.com will host its fourth annual Preschool Panel for Parents, an informative discussion on Santa Barbara-area preschools. Six panelists will share their different preschool philosophies, discuss their programs and provide information to help you research your choices. Following the panel will be an opportunity for parents to meet with directors from more than 20 schools.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Girls Inc., 4973 Hollister Ave. The panel discussion is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m.

Finding the best option for your child can be challenging and takes time and research. It is important to find something that fits with your family’s schedule and philosophy since this milestone is often the first time parents are truly separating from their children. Parents should not wait until the last minute to start looking for that perfect school because many have waiting lists ranging from six months to two years.

Parents can find additional resource information on SBParent.com, including a full list of preschools with contact information, hours, ages and more. Parents can also print out a useful list of questions to ask when meeting with preschool directors.

Childhood experts agree, and research proves, that a preschool program prepares children for kindergarten and beyond. Children ages 3 to 5 are ready to learn and have a wide range of interests. At this crucial period in education and development, attending preschool helps lay the foundation for academics and a love of learning, increase social interaction skills, and build self-esteem and self-confidence.

To arrange an interview or attend this event, e-mail Rachael Steidl at [email protected] or call 805.448.2426.

Rachael Steidl is the founder of SBParent.com.