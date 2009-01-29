Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

The Daily Capitalist: When Will Declining Home Prices Truly End?

Real estate is a key element of the recession, but consumer debt and savings also have roles to play

By Jeff Harding | January 29, 2009 | 10:44 p.m.

One of the keys to recovery will be a stabilization of housing prices evidenced by a reduction in the supply of homes for sale. There are many elements to this recession but housing is the largest element and the focus of the credit bubble that led to the economic collapse.

The National Association of Realtors reported that the supply of existing homes in December declined to a 9.3 month supply, down from November’s 11.2 month supply. This is a major turn of event and the first decline in a year.

This was accompanied by a 15.3 percent decline in home prices — the biggest drop on record. The median home price is $175,400, down from $207,000 a year ago. The association reported that 45 percent of the sales were related to “distressed sales.” The Case-Shiller index fell 18.2 percent in November.

Does this mean that the economy is turning?

The fact that buyers are entering the market to buy homes through distressed sales is a good indicator but wait before you cheer. Because of the breadth of the largest credit boom in history, we are having the largest credit cycle bust in history. All this has led to a major recession. It’s not easy to cure overnight. In addition to the housing bust, we also have an excess of debt related to commercial real estate loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans and municipal debt. They are all showing signs of “distress.”

A bottom has to start somewhere, though. We need further data to see if the trend continues over the next few months. If it is a trend, then, while home values may still decline for a while, it appears that home buyers believe prices are getting low enough to get back into the market.

Here’s the catch. Even if home prices stabilize, we will linger in recession until the other debt classes work their way through the economy.

The Obama administration is betting the entire pot on Keynesian fiscal stimulus. They believe that the massive spending bill working its way through Congress will rescue the economy. They believe that spending $850 billion on projects chosen by the government will push cash through the economy, get people to spend again, and cure what the Keynesians call the “liquidity trap.”

The fly in the ointment for them is deflation. Why would “consumers” consume when they see their assets going down in value? The answer is that they won’t. Declining prices in housing, autos and commodities are no secret to most Americans. That and the news of layoffs and companies going bankrupt make people conserve assets, reduce debt, and save for a rainy day. They won’t spend.

The home equity refi credit card has run out. From 2000 through 2006 the purchasing power of homeowners tripled. Fueled by cheap credit spending skyrocketed during the housing boom. Things have changed with deflating home prices. For the first time since 1945, homeowner equity has fallen below 50 percent of home value. Even if the housing market bottoms out, prices will remain “low” for years. So where is the money going to come from to stimulate spending?

Until consumer debt is paid down and savings increase, the only impact of such fiscal stimulus will be to retard economic recovery. Massive government debt will negatively affect capital markets and will ultimately lead to inflation and rising interest rates. Since the government will borrow the money to pay for this spending, the debt will have to be serviced from taxes that suck more money out of the economy and crowd out capital for private enterprise. Just ask the Japanese.

How long will it last? Longer than before.

What to do? Watch, wait, hold cash, and be patient.

— Econophile

— Jeff Harding is a principal of Montecito Realty Investors LLC. A student of economics, he has a strong affinity for free-market economics. This commentary originally appeared on his blog, The Daily Capitalist, formerly the Subprime Crisis Forum.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 