In a Joyful Celebration, Harriet Miller Orchestrates Her Last Exit

Santa Barbara pays tribute to the former mayor, carefully granting her wish that The Granada gathering not be 'mushy'

A single spotlight illuminated an empty seat in The Granada on Sunday, a space pointed out by Barbara Ben-Horin as “Harriet’s seat.”

And even though the chair sat empty, Harriet Miller’s spirit was very much alive among those who filled the theater’s surrounding seats and gathered to celebrate the former Santa Barbara mayor’s life.

Miller was 90 years old when she died at her home on Jan. 6. She served two terms as mayor and two as a city councilwoman, in addition to holding numerous leadership roles in various organizations — locally and across the country.

Several hundred people attended Sunday’s “Follow Your Bliss, Celebrating Harriet Miller” event and listened to a lineup of speakers share their memories of Miller.

Ben-Horin, Miller’s friend of nearly 30 years, gave opening and closing remarks at the memorial.

“As you can imagine, Harriet left notes,” Ben-Horin said of Miller’s typewritten dictations about what she’d like after she passed away.

“With regard to today, she said, ‘I’d like a celebration, not a memorial. And it can’t be mushy,’” Ben-Horin told the audience.

“Harriet was destined to be a trailblazer,” she said.

Born July 4, 1919, in Council, Idaho, Miller was the daughter of two teachers, who instilled in her the value of education. Her parents were interested in politics, which created lively discussion at Miller’s dinner table growing up, said Mary Rose, who worked on Miller’s political campaigns in Santa Barbara.

“She loved all things political, especially political buttons,” said Rose, holding up the campaign-style pins created for Sunday. The buttons were emblazoned with Miller’s photo and a “Follow Your Bliss” slogan.

Before her political accomplishments, however, Miller began her career as a chemist for Atlantic Richfield in the 1940s, and Rose said she wasn’t sure why Miller chose chemistry.

“My guess is that someone told her it wasn’t a degree for a woman,” Rose said to laughter from the audience.

Miller went on to pursue her master’s degree in political science, and become one of the first women to be elected to a statewide position in Montana, where she served as superintendent of schools.

It wasn’t unusual for Miller to travel to the most rural schools, some up to 30 miles from paved roads, to check on students and make sure they were getting what they needed, Rose said.

She was also known for her work with Native Americans, and was even made an honorary member of the Blackfoot tribe. The honor was said to be one of her most prized awards.

Miller moved to Santa Barbara when she was 62, and was elected mayor in 1995, serving until 2001. Prior to becoming mayor, she served on the City Council from 1987 to 1994.

One of Sunday’s most memorable moments came when a video was shown of Miller from several years ago, sharing her life story with an interviewer.

Her words were interspersed with old photos, spanning from Miller as a young girl to a woman putting up political posters for her own campaign to an older Miller dancing in the Summer Solstice parade.

“I just think that being involved in your world is important,” she told the camera.

Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, talked about Miller’s commitment to education. He and fellow educators often asked themselves “What would Harriet do?” he said.

Miller was also remembered for her passion for youth. Pat Wheatley lauded Miller’s role in developing the Skater’s Point skateboard park next to Stearns Wharf. The Twelve35 Teen Center and Santa Barbara Youth Council were also established with her support.

Two weeks ago, San Marcos High School senior Katie Shara received the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award, bestowed annually on an outstanding local student.

And the fact that Miller had been so instrumental in the renovation and restoration of The Granada was not lost on Sunday’s speakers.

“This very place ... speaks volumes about Harriet,” exclaimed Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. “She leaves a rich legacy.”

One photo depicted Miller handily wielding a sledgehammer as demolition began in the old Granada Theatre’s space to prepare for the new.

“She understood that the arts are the glue that hold a community together,” longtime friend Loretta Redd said. “This great lady left us with many legacies, and we’re seated in one today.”

Describing her as “a ribbon-cutting, gavel-slinging, bourbon-drinking mayor,” Redd described a Miller who was nothing if not down-to-earth.

Miller was as confident wearing a pink tutu in the Summer Solstice parade as she was dressed up for a night at the symphony, according to Redd.

Rob Pearson, executive director of the city Housing Authority, also commended Miller’s work on behalf of social justice.

Another friend, Angela Antenore, shared a story about Miller’s unbounded sense of adventure, that lasted even into her later years.

Antenore and Miller took a trip to Hawaii to go bodysurfing. Miller was 83 at the time.

“That exemplifies the spirit of who she was,” Antenore said.

