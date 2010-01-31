Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: There Goes My Baby ... Off to Camp!

Oh, how the time flies with thoughts of baths, hobbies and grownup movies

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | January 31, 2010 | 6:37 p.m.

Z: Koss was really stressed about going to fifth-grade camp this week. How about you?

She: Definitely. My sweet boy went off to camp for the week, his first extended trip away from us. It made me sad.

Z: Oh, you moms.

She: You weren’t sad?

Z: Me? Don’t be silly. I manned up.

She: Truly?

Z: Absolutely. I mean — I had a couple of dreams where he got separated from his hiking group, was lost in the forest for a week, and was left sobbing while eating grubs under a pine tree as the coyotes circled — but I wasn’t stressed.

She: But ...

Z: And then I also had some thoughts that this is what it will be like when he goes off to college, and then you’ll probably die in some horrible bathtub accident, and I’ll be left old and alone and untethered, and I started thinking I better get some more friends and maybe a couple of hobbies.

She: You ...

Z: But stressed? No, not at all. Don’t be ridiculous. Not like you.

She: I saw my whole life flash before me when I waved goodbye.

Z: See? You’re completely over-dramatic.

She: I remembered when I started kindergarten ... when I went off to sixth-grade camp ... when my parents went to Tahiti and left us with the Mulders ... when I babysat my sister for the first time and she did a flip through the front door ... when I went off to college ... when Koss started kindergarten ... then when he had his first sleepover.

Z: Were you waving goodbye for the whole day?

She: I had flashforwards, too, like when Koss gets his first girlfriend and I have to kill her ... when his voice starts changing ... when he learns to drive a car ... then when Koss goes off to college and I’m a complete wreck.

Z: For all that, I think we actually did pretty well while he was gone. Fifth-grade camp is, after all, all about us.

She: I was impressed by us.

Z: I pictured a deathly quiet first dinner, where I would say, “Wow. I guess we really don’t have anything to say to each other.”

She: Surprisingly, it wasn’t that bad. You’re even mildly entertaining.

Z: And we managed to go to a movie every night.

She: It was weird to see movies that don’t star Dwayne Johnson or Jackie Chan. The pacing is very different.

Z: A Single Man was beautiful, and Jeff Bridges gave a killer performance in Crazy Heart, but I’m still not sure if I loved them or if I wanted to take a nap.

She: It takes some recalibrating. But it wasn’t all movies and dinner. We also wrote the boy some letters.

Z: I sent him a fax. I love that he went to a camp so Old School that you could send him a fax.

She: I sent him 12 letters. How many faxes did you send?

Z: This isn’t a competition.

She: Clearly less than two. I can see why you’ll be old and alone after my bathtub accident — which is a ridiculous fantasy, by the way. When do I ever have time to take a bath?

Z: If you spent less time waving goodbye, you’d have more time for baths.

She: I should have taken some long baths while Koss was gone. Why didn’t you draw me a bath? And if you do draw me a bath does that mean you’re trying to kill me?

Z: Not until after I have more friends and some hobbies. If I bring home a model train set, be afraid.

She: The best thing is that even though he was totally stressed about it, it turns out that he had a great time.

Z: Shocker.

She: He painted his face with rocks, saw wild turkeys, took night hikes, got bead badges, and bonded with his whole fifth-grade class.

Z: Yeah, he had a great time. And we weren’t so bad ourselves.

She: Makes me think we should look into a sleep-away summer camp. In five years or so, when I’m old enough to handle it.

Z: Someday, we might even be able to deal with the whole empty nest thing. As long as he stays away from coyotes, and you stay out of the bathtub.

She: Yes, dear.

— How do you feel when your chicks leave the nest? Tell She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 