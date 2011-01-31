Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Allied Waste Services Donates $4,000 to Goleta Library

The contribution will go toward operational expenses in the wake of budget cuts

By Daniella Elghanayan | January 31, 2011 | 4:42 p.m.

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has made a $4,000 contribution to the Goleta Library to help it with operational funding that it needs in the wake of budget cuts.

“The Goleta Library is one of the community’s most important institutions,” said Stephen MacIntosh, general manager of Allied Waste. “It is a place that promotes literacy and lifelong learning, and it is also a great model for environmental responsibility. Its long-standing system of borrowing and returning is inherently green.”

More than 1,000 people visit the Goleta Library every day to borrow books, CDs, DVDs and audio books, or to use the computers — free of charge. Many also come to do homework, study, or simply to relax or read.

MacIntosh, an environmentalist and a former elementary school teacher, says education is an area that is “near and dear to his heart.”

“Allied has provided waste services in Goleta for nearly 40 years and is proud to play a part in sustaining our library’s growth and preserving its valuable collection,” he said. “We are committed to the communities we live in, and investing in Goleta’s library is a more-than-worthy cause to support.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 