AT&T Donates $10,000 to Santa Barbara Partners in Education for Student Internship Program

In this economy, jobs are hard to come by and paid internships are scarce at best. But Santa Barbara Partners in Education received a helping hand to better prepare more young job-seekers in the form of a $10,000 donation from AT&T.

“The Partners Internship Program is a model for how the business community, local nonprofits and foundations can join together to support students in need — in this case, by preparing them for their future career and educational goals, while also providing them an income,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program.

The Paid Student Internship Program caters to the individuality of each high school student. Partners in Education provides a six-week job readiness training and then recruits businesses and nonprofits to match their career interests.

“The goal is to create mutually beneficial relationships between students and local businesses, motivate students to pursue rewarding careers. and for business to recognize their important role in education,” according to the Partners in Education Web site.

Students, teachers, businesses and nonprofits attended a briefing Monday at San Marcos High School to learn more about the program that has benefited from federal stimulus funding. The Partners in Education Board of Directors and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, stopped by the Goleta campus.

“AT&T’s generous support is a clear indication of the positive impact of the program and the importance of career and workforce development for students,” Cirone said. “We are deeply appreciative of this major support.”

The program has served more than 180 students in its third year. Students receive $8 an hour of pay for 80 hours of work for the eight-week period, paid monthly. The host site pays half, while contributions from AT&T, the Orfalea Foundation and DD Ford Construction pay the rest.

Partners in Education was first formed by leaders in the business and education communities as the Community Career Development Council in 1997. Key committees that help guide Partners’ efforts include the Executive Committee, the Computers for Families Committee, the Career Education Committee and the Technology Committee.

“AT&T is proud to support Partners in Education, its programs and its unique ability to deliver profoundly impactful services by collaborating with the business community,” said Mike Silacci, area vice president of AT&T External Affairs. “At AT&T, we’re committed to supporting innovative education programs that help students succeed — in school, in the work force and in life.”

All students must answer several in-depth essay questions, provide a recommendation from a teacher or other school staff member, and participate in an interview. A minimum 2.0 GPA is required.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .