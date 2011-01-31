Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business Seminar: ‘Ten Proven Ways to Boost Your Sales Now’

Feb. 15 event part of Santa Barbara SCORE and the Chamber of Commerce continuing speaker series

By Steve Cushman | January 31, 2011 | 5:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara SCORE and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce as part of their continuing speakers series announce the next panel, titled “Ten Proven Ways to Boost Your Sales Now,” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the chamber’s office, 924 Anacapa St.

Raising sales is a key to success in every business, and a team of accomplished professionals will offer creative ways to bring in clients to grow your revenues. They will focus on Web promotion, Internet marketing, sales programs and advertising.

The keynote speakers include:

» Keith Butler, vice president of Interactive Services with Evans Hardy + Young Inc., will speak on developing and managing interactive marketing strategies and programs for start-up, Internet and e-commerce companies.

» Amber Wallace, owner of Dowitcher Designs, will address Web/graphic design, development and strategic Web marketing services.

» Shelley Goldman, marketer of national affinity programs and tour company founder, will lead a discussion on sales promotions.

» Steve Patchen, former owner of Arizona Advertising Agency, with an extensive career with leading New York advertising agencies, will speak on advertising decisions.

Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration can be made by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling 805.965.3023. Admission is free for the public, and chamber membership is not required.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

