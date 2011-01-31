Capps to Highlight San Marcos Job Training and Internship Program

The congresswoman will visit the school Monday to discuss the importance of opportunities for students

“It is so important that students have access to job training and internships during their high school years,” Capps said. “It prepares them to enter the work force or decide which field of study to pursue in college. I am looking forward to talking about the benefits of the Partners in Education program.”

Partners in Education received $30,000 from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to fund job training and internship opportunities for high school students.

