Capps to Highlight San Marcos Job Training and Internship Program

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit San Marcos High School on Monday to talk about the importance of the Job Training and Internship Program administered by Santa Barbara Partners in Education.
Partners in Education received $30,000 from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to fund job training and internship opportunities for high school students.
“It is so important that students have access to job training and internships during their high school years,” Capps said. “It prepares them to enter the work force or decide which field of study to pursue in college. I am looking forward to talking about the benefits of the Partners in Education program.”
Capps will visit the Career Center at the school, 4750 Hollister Ave., from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.