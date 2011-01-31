Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

David Sirota: From Quality to Quantity — and Maybe Back Again

Apple's high-price/high-quality gamble pays off, a sign of an economic transformation

By David Sirota | January 31, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

Amid the recent flood of business news, one story stood out as reason to hope for more than just a momentary uptick in your 401(k): Apple, you may have heard, announced record first-quarter profits.

This was not some mundane stock-market announcement important only to the investor class. In a season of earnings reports that showed our still-financialized economy returning Wall Street to its dangerous too-big-to-fail form, the news that Apple has become a bigger market force than Microsoft may go down as a positive watershed in American consumer history — a paradigm shift in which buyers began choosing value and quality over bargain and volume.

In many ways, Apple is the antithesis of the typical multinational firm. Where many corporations sacrifice craftsmanship and customer service on the altar of low price, Apple does the opposite.

For example, according to market research firm NPD, the average Apple Macintosh computer is double the price of the equivalent Windows-based PC. At the same time, Forrester Research reports that Apple far outpaces its rivals in customer satisfaction, most likely because (as any Mac convert knows) Apple products and support are the most reliable and intuitive in the industry.

As business models go, this high-price/high-quality concept is a serious gamble in the age of the big-box store. But when you juxtapose the high concept with the bottom line, you see Apple’s wager is paying off. Not only is the firm generating big returns for shareholders, it is benefiting from a sea change in information-economy preferences. Specifically, technology buyers are increasingly resisting the allure of immediate discounts in favor of enduring value — in this case, the value of machines (whether computers, MP3 players or smartphones) that potentially save more money by lasting longer, wasting less time and not requiring as many costly replacements.

As mentioned, this could end up being a sign of a larger departure from what author Ellen Ruppel Shell’s recent book called the scourge of “cheap.” And it is only one sign of many.

For instance, reporting on Hollywood trends, The New York Times recently found that “expensive yet middle-of-the-road (films) delivered disappointing results or flat-out flopped” while “gambles on original concepts paid off.” As a result, the paper noted that “studios are finally and fully conceding that moviegoers (are) holding them to higher standards.”

Similarly, Brandweek reports that a new national survey finds that consumers are no longer “buying based on price alone.” Instead, “they are relying more on their perception of value” in everything from athletic shoes to paper towels — and businesses are now tailoring products to meet the demand.

“It’s not just about lower prices,” according to the firm that conducted the study.

That this is happening in a recession is hardly a coincidence. In fact, the moment’s more frugal zeitgeist has probably played a big role in altering behavior. Forced by necessity to make more discerning economic decisions, consumers may be gradually shifting back to our grandparents’ smarter, more utilitarian mindset, willing to pay a little bit more at the store — as long as the additional expense means we get more for our money.

If the trend continues — granted, a big “if” — the corresponding changes will be pervasive.

Sometimes it will mean nothing more consequential than better movies at the local theater. Other times, it will mean loyalty to supermarket brands that finally guarantee minimum standards. And quite often, it will mean long-term savings for customers in the form of better-performing and more durable goods.

In that sense, the now-ubiquitous Apple logo will cease being merely today’s most famous image of computer geekery. It may end up as history-book shorthand for an economic transformation that’s long overdue.

David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books Hostile Takeover and The Uprising and blogs at OpenLeft.com. Click here for more information. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 