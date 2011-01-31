Local Banks Step Up to Sponsor Garden Court Endowment Fundraiser

Two local banks are providing important financial support to the upcoming Garden Court Endowment Fundraiser, to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Canary Hotel. Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is the event’s Lead Sponsor, and Montecito Bank & Trust is the event Orchid Sponsor.

“Homegrown & Santa Barbara’s Own” will benefit the Garden Court Endowment, which is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible. The endowment provides individual grants for medical and other needs, and is planning the development of the first assisted-living facility to provide care for seniors in need who can no longer live independently.

“It is with the generosity of longtime community supporters like Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Montecito Bank & Trust that Garden Court is able to continue providing quality care, and create a sustainable continuum of care for our most vulnerable seniors, many of whom have helped make this city the jewel it is today and now need our support,” said Detty Peikert, president of the Board of Directors for the Garden Court Endowment. “Through these sponsorships, our local community partners are publicly recognizing the importance of quality affordable housing and scholarships to meet the basic needs of very low-income seniors in our community, and of addressing the acute need for assisted-living services in the local continuum of senior care.”

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has been involved with Garden Court since it opened in 2000 and has supported the endowment financially since its inaugural fundraising event in 2006. Montecito Bank & Trust’s sponsorship is part of its Community Dividends® program, which focuses on organizations or programs that primarily serve low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Other event sponsors to date include Hollister & Brace, Merrill Lynch, The Hartford, Brown & Brown Insurance, Thomco Insurance, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP, and Mark and Felisa Manion.

The event will take place at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $125. For tickets, call 805.884.0095. Click here for more information about Garden Court and the Garden Court Endowment.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.