Three Santa Barbara Parochial Schools Preparing for Expanded School Years

Notre Dame, St. Raphael and Our Lady of Mount Carmel have already added 10 of the 20 extra days required by 2012-13 to help ensure a smooth transition

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced last week that elementary schools in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties will expand their school years to 200 days by 2012-2013, including three local K-8 parochial schools: Notre Dame, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Raphael.

The schools’ three principals — Anne Chenoweth, Michelle Limb and Karen Regan — decided to expand gradually to 190 days this year instead of all at once, to be consistent with one another and to ease everyone into the change, said Chenoweth, principal at Notre Dame, 33 E. Micheltorena St.

“I actually think it’s an outstanding idea,” said Chenoweth, who is a Notre Dame alumna. “Teachers will have more time with the students, they can enhance the curriculum more than they usually do and go more in-depth than they would have with 180 days.”

Additional teacher salaries will be covered by slight tuition increases, but Chenoweth said there also will be efforts to maintain financial assistance so no families are lost in the transition.

Limb said the decision was a surprise that quickly gave way to excitement.

The new principal at St. Raphael, 160 St. Joseph’s St., said that while the children probably aren’t even aware of the changes yet, the teachers and families at St. Raphael have received the news well, and she expects everyone to be on board with the additional educational opportunities.

Teachers began brainstorming extra field trips, class plays, and adding math, religion or liberal arts fairs to the annual science fair. Limb said that adding more days can show a lot of improvement in performance and shorter summers can help students retain information, requiring less review every August.

“Kids get bored after a week or two of summer vacation and shuffle from camp to camp,” Limb said. “The 5 percent increase in tuition is probably cheaper than what it would cost to go to a few camps around here.”

Neither principal has made a new calendar yet, but the additional 10 days most likely will be divided between the beginning and end of each year for balance so students are still excited about coming back and aren’t too burned out at the end of June, Chenoweth said.

The change comes at a time when many public schools are cutting to shorter school years because of financial problems. While the Santa Barbara School District isn’t reducing its calendar year, officials are envious of expanding.

“It is something we would all like to do, but we simply do not have the money to pay our teachers for additional days and are, instead, looking at $10 million in cuts in preparation for next year,” Santa Barbara schools Superintendent Brian Sarvis told Noozhawk in an e-mail, adding that more time at school increases student achievement and especially helps students who “lose ground over the summer.”

“We have many students attending after-school classes for the same reason — that they need more time to learn — and their test scores show improvement,” Sarvis wrote.

