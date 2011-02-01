Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Remains in Hospital

Charles Quinn will be moved to jail when he is stable to face multiple felony charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 1, 2011 | 12:15 a.m.

Charles Peart Quinn

The man facing felony charges related to January’s pellet-gun shootings in Goleta has not yet been released from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

An earlier story inaccurately reported that he was released over the weekend.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, is technically in custody and will be moved to the County Jail on $500,000 bail when he is medically stable, according to court documents.

He is accused of shooting two young men with a high-powered pellet gun in the Camino Real Marketplace on Jan. 15 and later shooting at three sheriff’s deputies when they confronted him in the vacant lot nearby.

Two deputies were hit, one in the forearm and one in the face. All three deputies returned fire with their service firearms, hitting the suspect “multiple times,” according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The four men hit by pellet-gun shots were given medical attention. Quinn was admitted to the hospital, where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit for about a week. He is technically “in custody” and will be transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail and held on $500,000 bail when he is released from Cottage Hospital.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron is handling the criminal case, in which Quinn is charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor.

The three deputies involved in the shootings remain on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

