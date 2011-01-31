Vasari Plaster & Stucco Offering 50% Discount to Victims of Tea, Jesusita Fires

Vasari Plaster & Stucco, a Santa Barbara-based manufacturer of lime-based architectural coatings such as Venetian plaster and marmorino, is offering a 50 percent discount on all of its plaster products exclusively to victims of the Tea Fire and Jesusita Fire.

Alex Conrad, founder of Vasari, has become aware of the issues facing affected homeowners looking to rebuild, including insufficient insurance coverage, permitting delays and increasing construction costs.

He said he is eager to help those Santa Barbara community members in their efforts.

Vasari’s plaster and stucco products are locally made using authentic traditional formulas. All of Vasari’s products are environmentally friendly and fire resistant.

— Alex Conrad is the founder of Vasari Plaster & Stucco.