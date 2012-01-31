Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Appoints New Board Officers

David Edelman is named board president, Jim Turner will serve as vice president and Tim Gallagher is secretary

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the appointment of its new Board of Directors officers, who were installed last Thursday at this year’s annual awards dinner.

David Edelman has been appointed board president. He has been on the board since 2004.

Edelman is the vice president of advancement, development and marketing for Fielding Graduate University. He has more than 30 years of local experience in both the nonprofit and business communities. He was the executive director of Klein Bottle Youth Programs, providing a variety of health and human services to children, youth and families.

Edelman was the vice president of Cox Business and Public Affairs. For Cox Business, he was responsible for the overall management and sales of commercial products. For Public Affairs, he was accountable for TV production, marketing, public relations, community image, media relations, and government and regulatory affairs.

Jim Turner has been appointed board vice president. He has been on the board since 2007.

Turner is a commercial real estate broker with Latitude Inc. and has been working in commercial real estate in the Santa Barbara area since 1988. Before his time at Latitude, he worked for the Leider Group, Falcon Real Estate, Investec Real Estate and Grubb & Ellis. During his career in real estate, his geographic reach expanded throughout all major West Coast markets.

Turner has been a major contributor of his time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He has been on the board for five years at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Previously, he served for four years on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Goleta.

Tim Gallagher has been appointed board secretary. He joined the board in 2009.

Gallagher is the operations executive at Casa Dorinda, a position he has held for the past 12 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hawthorne College in New Hampshire and has worked in senior living facilities throughout his career. He has assisted both the young and the young at heart through his community service and professional career.

Other Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara board members include board treasurer Stephen Gowdy, David Beard, Richard Callanan, Tim Casey, Aaron Dowd, Joyce Dudley, Anthony Gomez, Jerry Howard, David McKeever, Robert Nelson, Thomas Prendiville (past board president), Todd Stoney and Gerald Thede.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara was founded in 1938 with the mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The club’s programs include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, fine arts program, and sports, fitness and recreation.

For more information, click here or contact Monique Littlejohn at 805.962.2382 x21 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Monique Littlejohn for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.