City of Goleta Plans Special Events in Celebration of 10-Year Anniversary

Community Birthday Party on Feb. 12 among activities scheduled in the coming weeks and months

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | January 31, 2012 | 5:34 p.m.

The City of Goleta will mark its 10th anniversary of incorporation on Wednesday, and activities to celebrate the birthday are planned throughout 2012.

The city has planned several activities in the coming weeks and months for the community to commemorate this significant occasion.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, the City Council will formally mark the anniversary with special recognitions from other agencies, music by the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir and birthday cupcakes. The celebration is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes, after which the council will proceed to its next item.

The event will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. All are welcome to attend.

From 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, the city will host a Community Birthday Party at the Goleta Valley Community Center. This family-friendly afternoon will include music by the Goleta Valley Junior High Band and the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band and Madrigal Singers. The party will be rounded out with a slide show, historical display, balloons and cake. Everyone is invited to enjoy this fun event.

During the year, the city has created themes to highlight the various aspects of life in Goleta. These themes are listed on the city’s Web site at www.cityofgoleta.org and have things to do in Goleta that are associated with the themes.

The city will be hosting an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. March 8 to allow residents and community members the opportunity to see behind the scenes at City Hall. More details will follow as the event draws near.

On Earth Day, April 22, the city will offer free mulch for pickup at the city’s corporate yard, 6735 Hollister Ave.

Click here for more information on the city’s 10th anniversary activities.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
