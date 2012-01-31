HR Expert to Discuss ‘The Top Five Threats Facing Businesses Today’

“The Top Five Threats Facing Businesses Today” will be the topic of a free breakfast presentation by human resources expert Jack Smalley at 8 a.m. Feb. 10 at Marmalade Café, 3825 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Registration and breakfast will start at 8 a.m. The presentation will end at 10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara office of Express Employment Professionals is sponsoring the presentation. Seating is limited. RSVP by e-mailing Ian Moats at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.965.6900 to register.

A continental breakfast will be provided, and raffle prizes will be given away for attendees.



Topics Smalley will discuss include the inability to innovate; losing your competitive advantage; high costs of reckless hiring; poor leadership and communication; and regulatory nightmares.



For the past three decades, Smalley has worked in executive-level management in industries such as oil, chemical and packaging with an emphasis on manufacturing, engineering, sales, logistics and corporate management.



Smalley is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and holds the designation of Senior Professional in Human Resources. Smalley is also a participant in the SHRM Mentor Program for HR professionals.

— Ian Moats represents Express Employment Professionals.