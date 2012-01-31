Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

HR Expert to Discuss ‘The Top Five Threats Facing Businesses Today’

Jack Smalley of Express Employment Professionals will lead a free breakfast presentation on Feb. 10

By Ian Moats for Express Employment Professionals | January 31, 2012 | 5:21 p.m.

“The Top Five Threats Facing Businesses Today” will be the topic of a free breakfast presentation by human resources expert Jack Smalley at 8 a.m. Feb. 10 at Marmalade Café, 3825 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Registration and breakfast will start at 8 a.m. The presentation will end at 10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara office of Express Employment Professionals is sponsoring the presentation. Seating is limited. RSVP by e-mailing Ian Moats at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.965.6900 to register.

A continental breakfast will be provided, and raffle prizes will be given away for attendees.

Topics Smalley will discuss include the inability to innovate; losing your competitive advantage; high costs of reckless hiring; poor leadership and communication; and regulatory nightmares.

For the past three decades, Smalley has worked in executive-level management in industries such as oil, chemical and packaging with an emphasis on manufacturing, engineering, sales, logistics and corporate management.

Smalley is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and holds the designation of Senior Professional in Human Resources. Smalley is also a participant in the SHRM Mentor Program for HR professionals.

— Ian Moats represents Express Employment Professionals.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 