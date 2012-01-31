Krista Gulbransen Joins Board of International Chiari Association

She brings more than 18 years of experience in marketing, branding and strategic business development

The International Chiari Association is pleased to announce that Krista Gulbransen has joined its Board of Directors.

This new Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization was recently launched to educate both the general public and the medical community about this little-known, serious neurological disorder.

Gulbransen has more than 18 years of experience in marketing, branding and strategic business development. Since 2005, she has focused on marketing for the community banking industry and has held a variety of marketing management positions for Western Independent Bankers, the Professional Risk Managers International Association, Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche, Barra, Commerce One and eFax.

In addition, Gulbransen is a community activist who focuses on organizing for social change. In 2009, she was presented with an Oakland Local Hero Award for her creation of a community-wide annual event.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business communications from Mills College in Oakland and is a certified association executive.

“As a certified association executive, Krista brings nonprofit leadership skills to our team,” ICA founder and President Pete Dal Bello said. “I am honored that my friend from high school has joined our board, and I will rely on her guidance to grow and expand the ICA.”

Gulbransen is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School and currently lives in Oakland with her partner and dog.

— Joni Kelly represents the International Chiari Association.