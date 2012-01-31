Notre Dame School of Santa Barbara Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

In observance of Catholic Schools Week, the entire student body of Notre Dame School of Santa Barbara will honor Our Nation with a Red, White and Blue NDS.

Catholic Schools Week is a national event recognizing the educational institution, which serves more than 2 million children in the United States, elementary through high school. The theme this year is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Academics. Service.”

Notre Dame School kicked off Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with a Family Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Mass was followed by an open house at Notre Dame School, where a pancake breakfast cooked by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara was served to current families as well as families that might be interested in a Catholic education for their children.

The rest of the week will be honoring the Catholic school community and traditions. On Wednesday, all of the Santa Barbara Catholic school students from Montecito to Goleta will be celebrating Mass at Bishop Garcia Diego High School. For the remainder of the week, the students will be recognizing their teachers, the volunteers at their schools, in addition to learning about the importance of their role in service to the greater Santa Barbara community.

— Tisha Weber Ford is the marketing and development coordinator for Notre Dame School.