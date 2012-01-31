Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission Welcomes New Staff

Gena Downey is the new director of communications, and Courtney Ludden is appointed the interactive marketing manager

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission has announced the addition of two new staff members.

Gena Downey has been named director of communications. She comes from the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, where she spent almost five years as director of public relations overseeing all media relations and communications efforts.

Before joining Four Seasons, she was a senior executive for a full-service, boutique PR and marketing communications agency based in San Diego, where she worked with clients across a broad range of industries, including tourism and hospitality.

In addition, Courtney Ludden was recently appointed interactive marketing manager. She brings more than a decade of experience in integrated marketing communications, having worked with brands such as Nike and Red Bull. Her previous work spans myriad industries, including sustainable living, outdoor, real estate and development, action sports, nonprofit, and travel and tourism.

“I’m very excited to welcome Courtney and Gena to our team,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission. “We have been able to assemble a strong staff of people who are skilled in hospitality marketing, whose expertise reflects and enables us to respond quickly and effectively to industry trends. Both women bring experience and perspective that will perfectly complement our efforts to promote the growth of Santa Barbara as a travel destination.”

As director of communications, Downey will focus heavily on outreach to out-of-area media to generate positive coverage of The American Riviera, as well as help to develop strategic PR campaigns to increase awareness of the region’s many positive attributes and promote travel to the destination. She will also collaborate with local media to communicate the importance of tourism to greater Santa Barbara County.

Ludden most recently served as marketing manager for Jackson Hole Central Reservations, a DMO representing Jackson Hole, Wyo. In her newly created role at the SBCVB, Ludden will be developing and managing social and new media strategy, maximizing online marketing initiatives and presence.

