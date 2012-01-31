Susan Ann Darley: Creativity Is the Essence of Who You Are

We forget how to enjoy life when our identification is based on appearances and comparisons

Creativity is the totality of existence. It is the essence of the universe and the innate nature of who you are. Every living organism — from a single cell to an individual — is connected to the whole through creativity.

No matter what your religion, culture, heritage or skin color, you are interconnected with the energy and force of creativity. Regardless of your profession, your beliefs and opinions, you are a part of the creative energy that is running this universe in perfect order and harmony.

Howard Ikemoto, an artist and college teacher, told his 7-year-old daughter that he taught people how to draw. She stared at him, incredulous, and said, “You mean they forget?”

Yes, we do.

We become the judge and jury of what our drawing should look like. We compare ourselves to others, and when our friend’s drawing looks better than ours we feel less than. When we fail a test and our friend passes, we feel less than. When our marriage crumbles and our friend celebrates a wedding anniversary, we feel less than.

When you compare yourself to others and measure your inner self-worth by their accomplishments, bank accounts and general outer appearance, you’re headed for trouble. It leads either to falsely believing you are inferior or superior depending on the temporary situation. Life is fluid. Circumstances change. What you have in the material world one day can be taken away the next.

When our identification is based on appearances and comparisons, we forget how to enjoy our drawing. We forget how to enjoy life no matter what our circumstances are.

And in that forgetfulness the tragedy occurs — sometimes quickly and sometimes slowly. We begin to repress our creative response to life because we have repressed memories of our inner spirit. Joyous spontaneity diminishes.

The dance of life becomes burdensome, and our profound connection to life becomes buried. We experience sadness, depression, loneliness and a host of other negative feelings and wonder why. Often we can’t even identify the cause of such feelings.

For a brief moment go back in time and picture yourself in a memorable moment from your past. One that was uplifting, exhilarating or full of laughter. Or perhaps one that was tender, loving or compassionate. Relive the feelings once again. Allow those feelings of the past to take over your present.

Feel the spontaneity of the moment. Feel the joy, innocence and trust. This is who you are. You are not facts and statistics, you are not your intellect and the true essence of life is not composed of wrenching drama. The true essence is light, love and laughter.

When you are connected to your inner source, your spirit soars and creativity flows through you. It is what is referred to as “waking the sleeping giant.” Living consciously through the higher laws of the universe you rise above obstacles and find a true sense of peace.

Creativity is then no longer an art form to be desired, but a natural and harmonious energy that flows through you and invites you to celebrate the gift of life.

Open yourself to the flow. Trust it. I guarantee you will be pleased with where it takes you.

