U.S. Ambassador Vicki Hudddleston to Speak to Channel City Club

The Channel City Club, the Committee on Foreign Relations and their guests will welcome retired U.S. Ambassador Vicki Huddleston to their luncheon meeting Monday, Feb. 11 in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. Check-in time is 11:30 a.m.

Huddleston will address the group on “The Growing al-Qaeda Threat in Africa, from Mali to Djibouti.”

Huddleston was U.S. deputy secretary of defense for African Affairs in the Office of Secretary of Defense (2009-11). She is a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Africa; U.S. ambassador to Madagascar and Mali; principal officer of the U.S. Interests Section of Havana and Charge de Affairs ad interim in Ethiopia.

She was also deputy chief of mission in Haiti and director of Cuban affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Formerly, the ambassador was a visiting scholar at Brookings Institute, a fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government, and an American Political Science Association Congressional Fellow on the Staff of Sen. Jeff Bingsman, D-N.M.

She has received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Honor Award and the Presidential Meritorious Service Award.

Reservations can be made by calling the Channel City Club no later than Thursday, Feb. 7 at 805.884.6636. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for guests.