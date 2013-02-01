Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Persona Neapolitan Pizzeria Bringing Italian Flair to State Street

Santa Barbara Graphics & Design opens Spanish store, Jim Turner joins Radius and Yellowstone Vintage Clothing shifts to eBay

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 1, 2013

Santa Barbara will see a new pizza joint specializing in the Neapolitan-style open sometime this month.

Persona Neapolitan Pizzeria will open at 905 State St. in space formerly filled by Taj Café.

Award-winning pizza maker and chef Glenn Cybulski has teamed up with Joseph Baumel, owner and founder of the shop, to bring a new, traditional Italian-type of pizzeria to downtown.

Customers will be able to choose their own toppings and watch their pizza assembled onto an authentic Neapolitan style, thin crust pizza that bakes within 60 seconds.

Direct Contact Marketing Owner to Open Spanish Store

Franco Rizzo, owner of Santa Barbara-based Direct Contact Marketing, opened a similar store Friday to specifically serve the Spanish-speaking community.

Santa Barbara Graphics & Design opened at 516 N. Milpas St. inside the current, still-open Go Cellular.

Rizzo said this week that it’s been his dream to cater to this segment of the community since 2000, when he first opened DCM.

Radius Adds Jim Turner as Agent

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments has hired Jim Turner to the firm’s team of commercial real estate experts.

Jim Turner
Jim Turner

Founded in 2002, Radius now boasts 14 agents and nine support staff.

Turner, a UC Santa Barbara graduate, is a certified commercial investment member with a broad background in national and regional commercial real estate.

Early in his career he specialized in retail leasing and sales with the national firm Grubb & Ellis, and in 1989 he became vice president and director of acquisitions and leasing for Investec, where he spent nine years. Turner joined Latitude Commercial Real Estate in Santa Barbara in 2003.

Yellowstone Vintage Clothing Closes

Yellowstone Vintage Clothing closed its doors this week, and will continue to do business solely online via an eBay store.

The store at 527 State St., which shuttered after 31 years, had an eBay store for its merchandise already in place before its closing, according to a post by owners Stephanie and Paul Haugen on the company’s Facebook page.

Customers can find Yellowstone’s eBay store by clicking here.

Montecito Bank & Trust Experiences Growth

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, announced this week that the bank’s 2012 performance highlighted continued profitability growth through the end of last year.

Net profit increased 6.32 percent to $13.1 million compared with $12.4 million in 2011, and the bank grew assets from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion year over year, according to a bank news release.

Garufis noted in the release that “the bank’s continued prudent management and strong balance sheet positions Montecito Bank & Trust to retain and grow its leadership position within the communities we serve. “

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

