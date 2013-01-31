Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for Santa Barbara High School Surpasses Fundraising Goal

By Katie Jacobs for the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School | January 31, 2013 | 5:38 p.m.

In its third year of fundraising, the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School has surpassed its goal of $150,000 by raising nearly $180,000 through its Dons Fund to donate to Santa Barbara High School.

The Dons Fund, which runs annually, helps bridge the gaps in the school’s budget by supporting immediate needs at Santa Barbara High School. The foundation works closely with the school to identify critical projects that benefit all students and have no other source of funding.

The funds raised this year will be applied toward projects in the 2013-14 school year.

“The foundation gives us a huge boost,” said John Becchio, principal of Santa Barbara High School. “We use the money from the Dons Fund to support our students and teachers, and to run programs that we couldn’t otherwise. This makes our school a better place for everyone involved.”

This academic year, using funds from last year’s Dons Fund, the foundation is paying for lab supplies for all science classes, replenishing a budget that has dwindled to next to nothing in recent years. It is also funding the school’s college and career counselor, supporting professional development, and paying for myriad technology needs, among other projects.

Students in Blake Parsons' physics class launch rockets, in awe of Newton’s third law. (Foundation for Santa Barbara High School photo)
Students in Blake Parsons’ physics class launch rockets, in awe of Newton’s third law. (Foundation for Santa Barbara High School photo)

“We are so appreciative of the generosity of our donors,” said Michele Cuttler, a foundation board member and SBHS parent who co-chaired the successful appeal with Meghan Stoll.

This year’s Dons Fund raised $55,000 more than last year’s. 

The Foundation for SBHS raises money to benefit all students, as opposed to one particular class, sport, club or activity. It aims to strengthen the academic program at Santa Barbara High School, improve the physical campus, and enrich the extracurricular activities so that all students have the opportunity to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

In addition to the Dons Fund, the foundation is wrapping up a capital campaign to raise money to renovate JR Richards Gymnasium. Work on the gym is scheduled to begin this summer, and to date $725,000 of the $800,000 goal has been raised for that project.

Click here for more information about the foundation for Santa Barbara High School or to make a donation.

— Katie Jacobs represents the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]noozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 