Inquisitive Canine: Tails from the Doghouse — Meet Taffy

Taffy has been described as a confident, outgoing, athletic and very smart inquisitive canine. Those who have spent time with her have noticed she is also fearless, alert and observant, and could very easily entertain herself if not provided opportunities by others. Some of her favorite pastimes are chasing balls, running, walking and cuddling.

She has been a resident at Santa Barbara County Animal Services for a while, but is now more than ready to find a family to love.

Canine 411

» Name: Taffy

» Breed: American pit bull-terrier mix

» Gender: Female

» Age: 4

» Weight: 55 pounds

» Location: Santa Barbara County Animal Services

From the Dog Trainer’s Notepad

Want to make Taffy part of your family? Try these tips:

» Establish expectations: Having realistic expectations at the beginning of your relationship with Taffy will help you achieve great results later on. Consider her species-specific traits that motivate her to behave as the inquisitive canine she is.

» Know your animal: In addition to being a TLC — tender loving canine — Taffy is of adult age, and still quite lively and active. Being a responsible pet parent, and gracious entertainment director, will help provide the activities she needs to stay physically and mentally fit — as well as prevent her from inventing her own fun and games that others might find annoying.

» Figure out a behavior baseline: Establishing Taffy’s current skill set can assist in determining next steps in your training process. Her traits of being active and motivated will set her up to be the perfect learner. Once you know what Taffy can do, or still needs to learn, you can then TAP — Teach, Apply, Practice — dance your way to having a great-mannered dog.

» Reward with recognition: Our domestic dogs are no different than us in that we repeat behaviors we get rewarded for. Focus on and acknowledge Taffy when she’s doing something you want. A belly rub, a “thank you” from across the room, a toss of a toy and/or a yummy treat can all work magic in obtaining your training goals.

» Create a safe space: An enriching environment will help Taffy thrive, make better choices and prevent her from doing something you might not find useful. You’ll especially want to be on top of your home-management game while she settles into her new surroundings.

Pawsitive Mutt Match?

If you think Taffy is the gal for you, please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services to arrange a meet and greet. Click here for contact information.

