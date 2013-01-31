Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mesa Hot Yoga Studio Opening on Cliff Drive

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | January 31, 2013 | 4:54 p.m.

The completely redeveloped multiuse building on the prominent corner of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road in Santa Barbara is welcoming a new yoga studio to its second level. Mesa Hot Yoga will be opening Monday at 1905 Cliff Drive.

New tenant Courtney Enright traveled to Thailand to complete a 200-hour Yoga Alliance-accredited teacher training program and wanted to bring the hot yoga series she studied to the United States as soon as possible. She moved to the Mesa area of Santa Barbara and immediately fell in love with the feeling of community, the active culture of the city and the energetic lifestyle Santa Barbarans enjoy throughout the year.

Enright saw that most of the yoga studios were located on or around State Street, and she decided to bring her passion for teaching and her passion for yoga to the Mesa.

Kristopher Roth, Dan Moll and Caitlin McCahill of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the lease transaction.

“The property used to be a gas station and has now been completely redeveloped into an excellent multiuse building that is 100 percent leased,” Roth said.

McCahill said she knew the space would be a perfect fit for Enright.

“The space was a fitness studio previously and really lends itself nicely for yoga as it has wood floors, mirrored walls and beautiful stained-glass windows,” McCahill said.

Enright agreed, adding that her “dream came true when I first stepped foot into 1905 Cliff Drive. Everything about this space drew me in — the stained glass, the beautiful views, and the calming atmosphere.”

Mesa Hot Yoga will officially open Monday and will be offering free classes all day. Schedule and details are available online by clicking here. The classes are open to all levels, and there will be some special opening rates for February.

Enright said her goal is to create an easily accessible yoga studio for the Mesa community and the Santa Barbara community at large. For her, the space is full of positive energy, and she cannot wait for others to experience it.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

