Philip Bernstein Elected to Music Academy of the West Board

Philip Bernstein, a longtime executive at a local agricultural products company, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

His three-year term began Jan. 1.

Born in Philadelphia, Bernstein studied French and history at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., before earning an master’s degree in business administration at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance.

He has spent his entire career at Jacob Stern & Sons, an international distributor of fats, oils and chemicals based in Santa Barbara. Currently the firm’s board chairman, he previously served as president and CEO.

Bernstein was a Music Academy board member from 2002 to 2008, serving as secretary in 2003, second vice chair in 2004 and first vice chair in 2005. He also chaired the Strategic Planning (2003-05) and the Legal Affairs and Policies committees (2003).

Bernstein serves on the Board of Corporators for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and previously chaired the Board of Trustees for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the Music Academy board and look forward to contributing once more to the academy’s important work,” he said.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.