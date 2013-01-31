Public Tips Help Lead Police to Suspect in Department Store Robbery

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Thursday of a suspect sought in connection with a strong-armed robbery at a downtown department store, and tips from the public have led to a suspect’s arrest.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said that within three hours after the photo was released, Detective Brian Larson received several anonymous tips regarding the suspect’s identity.

Ivan Meza-Delatorre, 35, of Santa Barbara was arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday while working at a restaurant on Anapamu Street, according to Harwood. He said Meza-Delatorre was cooperative.

He is accused of committing several thefts from the Macy’s department store at 701 State St., including the strong-armed robbery last Saturday that left an employee suffered minor injuries in the theft. More than $200 worth of clothing was taken, and Harwood said several items of stolen property were recovered from Meza-Delatorre’s motel room.

Harwood said investigators further believe that Meza-Delatorre had recently used methamphetamine.

Meza-Delatorre was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery and burglary, both felonies, and use of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.

