Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public Tips Help Lead Police to Suspect in Department Store Robbery

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | January 31, 2013 | 6:53 p.m.

Ivan Meza-Delatorre
Ivan Meza-Delatorre

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Thursday of a suspect sought in connection with a strong-armed robbery at a downtown department store, and tips from the public have led to a suspect’s arrest.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said that within three hours after the photo was released, Detective Brian Larson received several anonymous tips regarding the suspect’s identity.

Ivan Meza-Delatorre, 35, of Santa Barbara was arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday while working at a restaurant on Anapamu Street, according to Harwood. He said Meza-Delatorre was cooperative.

He is accused of committing several thefts from the Macy’s department store at 701 State St., including the strong-armed robbery last Saturday that left an employee suffered minor injuries in the theft. More than $200 worth of clothing was taken, and Harwood said several items of stolen property were recovered from Meza-Delatorre’s motel room.

Harwood said investigators further believe that Meza-Delatorre had recently used methamphetamine.

Meza-Delatorre was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery and burglary, both felonies, and use of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $50,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 