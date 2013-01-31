Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Vitamin Angels to Distribute Free Supplements to Foodbank Families

By Natalie Hernandez for Vitamin Angels | January 31, 2013 | 12:56 p.m.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Vitamin Angels representatives, in an ongoing partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, will participate in their monthly Healthy School Pantry food distribution.

The event will be hosted at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“Vitamin Angels is not only pleased to be giving the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County a supply of multivitamins for children and pregnant and nursing moms, but we love that we get to visit food pantries that distribute these multivitamins and meet the families that are being served by this partnership,” said Amy Steets, senior program manager.

Children under 5 years old, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are eligible to receive a six-month supply of vitamins from Vitamin Angels free of charge.

“As a Santa Barbara native, it is a delight for me to work for a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that can provide support to children and families in our own backyard,” Steets said.

Through the partnership, Vitamin Angels has supplied the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with more than 150,000 doses of children’s multivitamins and nearly 35,000 doses of women’s prenatal vitamins.

This distribution is part of Vitamin Angels’ ongoing efforts in the United States to address childhood hidden hunger, undernourishment caused by the lack of access to food with the vitamins and minerals needed for proper physical and cognitive development. In 2012, Vitamin Angels partnered with 38 food banks and free clinics across the United States, distributing over 25 million doses of children’s multivitamins and women’s prenatal vitamins, reaching close to 70,000 beneficiaries.

— Natalie Hernandez represents Vitamin Angels.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 